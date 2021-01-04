Monday, January 4, 2021 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party MP has launched scathing attacks at Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, for saying the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

On Sunday, Kang’ata, in a letter addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta, said the initiative is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region and warned that the president risks embarrassing himself if he goes to the region to drum up support for BBI.

Commenting on Twitter after Kang’ata’s outbursts, Borabu MP, Ben Momanyi, accused the senator of being a Tanga Tanga sympathiser and urged him to explain the kind of research he has done to conclude that BBI is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

“I think Sen @HonKangataresearch may have been guided by the general propaganda from Tangatanga. There is a possibility that Mt Kenya, just like other regions have reservations for BBI, not because it’s a bad doc, but because of timing; bearing in mind harsh the economic times,” Momanyi wrote on his Twitter page.

Tanga Tanga is one of the factions in the Jubilee Party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

