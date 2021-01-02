Saturday, January 2, 2021 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) Governor has urged Kenyans to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document since it will not address problems facing them.

Speaking on Thursday in Msambweni during the homecoming party of newly elected Msambweni MP, Feisal Bader, Turkana Governor, Josephat Nanok, said the country’s economy is “in ICU” and how to revive it should be prioritised.

Nanok, who accompanied Deputy President William Ruto, wondered why Uhuru is pushing for a referendum when the Treasury has issued several warnings that the country is heading to tough financial times.

“We have been informed that there is no money for counties, since August, only about five counties have received their money. Treasury CS has already said from February, civil servants will not have salaries. What is of priority to Kenyans, service delivery, or BBI? Economy or BBI?” the outgoing governor posed.

Nanok, a former top ODM official, called on MCAs to reject the BBI bill once it is tabled before the 47 counties for approval.

The Kenyan DAILY POST