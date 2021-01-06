Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) blogger has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to open his eyes because the Mt Kenya region is not ready for his presidency in 2022.

Though President Uhuru Kenyatta has been assuring Raila Odinga that he will marshal the Mt Kenya electorate to support his candidacy in 2022, Blogger Abuga Makori said this might be a lie and urged Jakom to review his friendship with the Son of Jomo.

Makori further warned that ODM should take claims by Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, that the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) is unpopular in the Mount Kenya region lightly.

“The good/bad thing about Mt Kenya is that they can vote for the rogue boy Zack Kinuthia for president and reject Raila Odinga. I am saddened that Baba still speaks on behalf of this stupid government. He’s now carrying the sins instead of DP Ruto, who is Uhuru’s partner,” Abuga wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST