Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – A blogger associated with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta for ugly scenes witnessed in Githurai when former Prime Minister Raila Odinga toured the area on Wednesday.

Raila, who was touring the area to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), was confronted by youths who were chanting the name of Deputy President William Ruto.

Some of the delinquents even stoned Raila Odinga’s convoy forcing the ‘enigma’ to flee the area.

Now, blogger Dikembe, says Uhuru should be blamed for the chaos since he failed to tame his ‘dogs’ against attacking Raila Odinga.

Dikembe cited Uhuru’s recent tour of Kisumu city where Raila urged his ‘cows’ to welcome the Head of State like a king.

“Even if he won’t back him for 2022 President Uhuru should at least use the HANDSHAKE to educate his people that Raila Odinga is not the CARICATURE that was planted in the minds of the AVERAGE Kikuyu. And that LUOS are here to stay, too. Without this, handshake is EMPTY,” Dikembe wrote on his Twitter page.

“President Uhuru should tell his people to RECIPROCATE the decency that he himself has received whenever he visits CORE Raila strongholds. He should vocalize it. He should assuage the fears and historical socialization against Raila. Handshake should mean SOMETHING,” Dikembe added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST