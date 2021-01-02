Saturday, 02 January 2021– NTV has been dealt a major blow after Managing Editor in the Broadcasting Division Emmanuel Juma resigned last week.

According to well-placed sources, the top editor, who is famous for the political satire Bulls Eye that is aired on Friday after prime time news, stopped working for the station effective January 1, 2021.

Monica Ndungu, the Head of Broadcasting at NTV, wrote a memo to Nation Media Group editorial staff informing them that Juma has left the station.

“This is to inform you that Emmanuel Juma our Managing Editor for the Nation Broadcasting Division will no longer be with us from January 1 2021,” the memo read.

Nation Media Group Consulting Editor Joseph Warungu is handling Emmanuel Juma’s duties before the management finds an editor who can fit in his shoes.

“The Consulting Editor Mr Warungu will handle the duties of the Managing Editor’s office in interim capacity. Kindly accord him the necessary support.” the memo further read.

Emmanuel Juma is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience.

He started as a reporter at KTN before he rose through the ranks to become a top editor.

NTV is reportedly struggling financially due to poor ratings and mismanagement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST