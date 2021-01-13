Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – A post mortem conducted by Chief Pathologist Johansen Odour has revealed that deceased lawyer, Elizabeth Koki, was suffocated to death.

According to Oduor, Koki suffered injuries on the mouth that are consistent with a gag.

“The victim was suffocated to death,” the chief pathologist said after conducting the autopsy at the Montezuma Funeral home yesterday afternoon.

Christian Kadima, who is the main suspect in the murder case, had told detectives that his deceased girlfriend had fallen from the bed and hit her head on the floor during a heated argument.

He further alleged that when he realized Koki was unconscious, he left the house and drove in her car to Nairobi CBD, where he met a friend and narrated to him what had transpired.

The friend is reported to have driven the car to Riruta and abandoned it while Kadima booked a lodging in the CBD, where detectives trailed him.

The Congolese national was dating the deceased lawyer and they were planning for a wedding.

