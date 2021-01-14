Thursday, January 14, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has for once differed with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who on Saturday said Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities should give other tribes a chance to rule Kenya in 2022.

In an interview with KTN News on Wednesday, Murathe, who is an ally of Uhuru, insisted everyone has a democratic right to vie for any position regardless of their community.

“The president did not say he is interfering with anyone’s democratic right to run for leadership. Nothing will stop Kikuyu or a Kalenjin from running in 2022,” Murathe said.

The former Gatanga MP argued Uhuru’s suggestion was meant to assure other communities that they had a chance to sit at the high table.

“His was an expression of a narrative that part of bringing the country together should also take into account the need for other communities that they have an equal chance of ascending to the top leadership of this country,” he said.

Uhuru, who was speaking at the funeral of Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi’s mother, Hannah Mudavadi, said Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities should leave the presidency to other communities since they have been ruling the country since 1963.

