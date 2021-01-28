Thursday, January 28, 2021 – Nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has dismissed claims linking him to the Githurai violence, where goons chanting Deputy President William Ruto’s name stoned ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga’s motorcade.

On Wednesday, ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, alleged that it is Mwaura, who financed the goons who heckled the former premier and stoned his convoy.

“… The nefarious scheme by Tangatanga to “embarrass” Raila in Githurai has failed. These are old political tactics by cowards who know their lies are quickly fading in the face of truth,” Sifuna said.

However, Mwaura, speaking after the melee, said it is ODM adherents who planned the chaos to paint ‘hustler and Tangatanga’ groupings in a bad light.

“They had planned this all along. That is a well-orchestrated scheme. Ask him (Sifuna) to give you more details. He seems to know better,” he said.

Mwaura later went to Twitter and accused ODM of hiring the goons.

“Edwin Sifuna and ODM, if you are planning to cause chaos by hiring goons from all over Nairobi and Thika that you have ferried in buses and motorbikes, please know that Gïthurai people are peaceful and would want to do their business in the spirit of the #HustlerNation,” he said

