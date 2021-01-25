Monday, January 25, 2021 – Gender CS Margaret Kobia has hit back at Ruto’s blogger, Dennis Itumbi, over an unflattering post he made on Saturday, January 23.

In the post, Itumbi had summarized the event headed by the CS, noting that she was booed by the attendees after she attempted to popularize the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Itumbi claimed that Kobia had been accompanied by Governor Kiraitu Murungi and KEMSA Chair Kembi Gitura and that only county cameras and those from her PR team were allowed to record the event.

He further alleged that CSs, PSs and CASs were asked to popularise the document without which they would be reported to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) before facing the sack.

“Just when she started speaking about BBI, she was booed and the women groups literally walked away, leaving the VIPs and their money/ Uwezo and Women Fund cheques to speak to themselves.”

“Uwezo Fund, after all, is distributed via MPs and if cheques are ready, they will reach them through their constituencies,” claimed Itumbi.

In her response, Kobia refuted the claims as false and noted that Kiraitu and Gitura were not part of the attendees.

She further noted that the event took place at Methodist Church in Kinoru and not Kinoru stadium as alleged by Itumbi and that the event was part of the CS’s three-county tour.

“It is regrettable that this post is based on falsehoods and is not factual.

“The meeting was the last of a series of the Cabinet Secretary’s three – county tour of Embu, Tharaka – Nithi and Meru counties, where she was inspecting government projects and disbursing women empowerment funds from the Affirmative Funds under her ministry,” stated the CS.

