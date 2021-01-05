Tuesday, 5 January 2021 – Gospel singer, Linet Munyali aka Size 8, has excited her fans after she shared a throwback photo when she was in class 7.

In the memorable photo, the Mateke Hit-maker is seen presenting a poem in school.

She posted the photo and encouraged her fans to be positive since no one knows about tomorrow.

“Enyewe nobody knows the future hapa I was in class 7 presenting a poem at the music festival I didn’t know that leo itakuwa hivi so be positive as you start the year no matter how beaten you are put your Hope’s in Jesus Christ you dont know what beautiful things that are ahead,’’ she wrote and shared the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST