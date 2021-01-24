Sunday, January 24, 2021 – Tanasha Donna’s son’s visit to Tanzania to bond with his dad and grandmother has been causing murmurs online.

Netizens are reacting to photos and videos shared online showing how Naseeb Junior is spending time with his Tanzanian family.

In this video, Diamond and his mother Bi Sandra are seen spoiling Naseeb with kisses but the little boy seems not interested in their stunts.

He is probably wondering who those strangers are.

The little boy had not seen his grandmother and dad for a long time until recently.

Watch this video.

