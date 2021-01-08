Friday, January 8, 2021 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has kicked off plans to build affordable houses in parts of Nairobi.

In an announcement in local dailies on Friday, NMS listed 10 estates where the proposed housing units will be developed.

The targeted estates include Bahati, Maringo, Jericho, Lumumba, Bondeni, Ziwani Embakasi, California, Kariobangi North and Woodley Estate.

“This is the second phase of the Affordable Housing Delivery Program in Nairobi which aims at tackling urban decline, improving quality of the built environment, increasing housing stock, promoting optimal utilization of land and improving the quality of social-economic life of the residents,” the notice stated.

The plan will be executed in phases and will take advantage of the open spaces within the said estates to avoid evicting residents.

NMS has invited Expression of Interest from development partners in banking, pension funds and schemes, real estate developers and other investors to help achieve the plan.

Interested firms will be required to provide an updated copy of their company profile with a works catalog demonstrating their experience in similar assignments along with the names of at least three referees with contact information.

Prequalification applications and all attachments must be submitted in hard copy before January 22 at the tender boxes marked NMS A and NMS B located at KICC, ground floor.

“The allocation process for the houses will be done in a regular, fair and transparent system.” stated the notice by NMS.

The Park Road program, which is one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy projects, is the first development under the Affordable Housing Program.

The Kenyan DAILY POST