Thursday, January 28, 2021 – A report prepared by National Intelligence Service (NIS) agents stationed in Githurai showed that the violence that erupted on Wednesday when Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, toured the area, was planned on Tuesday night.

According to the report, which is currently in the hands of the Interior Ministry, Raila’s political adversaries paid Sh500 to goons to disrupt the meeting and project him as unsellable in Central Kenya despite his handshake deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During the confrontation, which lasted almost one hour at the Githurai roundabout, the youths smashed the windscreen of Raila’s chase car, Landcruiser Prado KCH 822R.

The populous Githurai is regarded as the gateway to Uhuru’s vote-rich Central backyard.

Youths were mobilised by nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and area MCA and each was given Sh500 and told to chant pro-RUTO slogans. Others were told to stone vehicles, preliminary findings show.

On Tuesday, Mwaura was captured on a video saying the visit by Raila was not welcome and would disrupt businesses.

