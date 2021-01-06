Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has said Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, will be fired as Senate Majority Whip once the Building Bridge Initiative (BBI) passes.

Kang’ata, on December 30th, 2020, wrote a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta urging him that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

Wambugu, who commented on Facebook on Tuesday, termed Kang’ata as a major embarrassment to the ruling coalition and said that he will be fired once the BBI passes.

“We will relieve him of that polling role; and that of the Jubilee Majority Whip in Senate, because clearly he can’t be trusted to whip Senators to do what the Party Leader wants to do,” Wambugu said.

Wambugu also exuded confidence that 80% of Mt Kenya residents will support the BBI.

Ngunjiri Wambugu belongs to the Kieleweke faction of the Jubilee Party that is opposed to Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential ambitions in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST