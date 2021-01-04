Monday, 04 January 2021 – A middle-aged man, who is said to be a notorious Mpesa fraudster from Matungu in Kakamega County, was nabbed and beaten like a squirrel by an irate mob.

According to information shared online by The Cops of Kenya, a popular crime reporting group run by cops from different parts of the country, the shameless thug has been causing Mpesa attendants in Kakamega sleepless nights.

He was caught stealing at Angurai market and taught a lesson that he will never forget before he was rescued by cops.

Here’s a photo of the thug.

The Kenyan DAILY POST