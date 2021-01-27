Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – Embattled former Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, has spilled the beans on how Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and himself, had plotted to assassinate former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in 2017.

Responding to Kibicho’s threats to sue him for character assassination as he alleged that the PS and himself burnt vehicles in 2017 and framed Raila Odinga for it, Sonko said he is ready to give evidence to back up his claims.

He alleged that he was ready to provide evidence exposing a plot by persons he referred to as the “Deep State” to assassinate ODM Leader Raila Odinga in 2017, along with financing several plots to frustrate the former premier.

“I am also ready to table evidence of how the deep state organized the attempted assassination of former PM Raila Odinga in 2017, and how the same system financed the delivery of sewerage at the Jacaranda Grounds to prevent the then People’s President from holding a public rally,” Sonko alleged.

“I was the main mobilizer in Nairobi for the so-called system, so, I know what I am talking about and I have a lot to tell my fellow Kenyans and the world,” he added.

The former Nairobi governor stated that he was determined to fix this country and dismantle the so-called deep state that keeps misusing leaders to mobilize the youth for them.

