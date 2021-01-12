Having come to popularity in Kenya since the year 2018, OdiBets has become a household name that boasts of making sports betting enthusiasts into winners. Betting or gambling for sports was not popular in Kenya, however, with the entrance of OdiBets and other betting firms into the Kenyan market, betting has become more entrenched into the Kenyan society.

Once a person is of legal age, he is eligible to place his/her bets on OdiBets.

Registration on Odibets is as simple as A,B,C , one first has to set up an account and having knowledge on the games that are being played they are good to go.

From the registration process, one can proceed to placing their bets on the team of their choice. Due to its popularity, many people look for the OdiBets contacts with no avail but we have got you covered.

OdiBets customer care contacts

All companies, firms and even businesses that deal with people be it on a face to face basis or any given capacity need to have a customer care base. Most times, we find ourselves not getting the best from a certain service provider and in such times we need to contact an individual from the provider’s end. Similarly, the service providers may want to get feedback on the quality of the service they have been providing, hence they also call a number of customers to do a survey of the quality of the services they provide.

Here are the OdiBets customer care contacts; +254 709 183 680

OdiBets Twitter handle

Twitter is one of the biggest social media platforms, since its introduction into the realm of social media has given people the ability to directly interact with millions via a hashtag. One of the easiest ways to make sure that a twitter handle facilitates quick and easy communication is by making the handle as easy as possible and as easy to relate to the product in question as possible. It is with this in mind that an individual can applaud the thought placed into making the OdiBets twitter handle that is; @Odibets and their hashtag is #BetExtraODInary

OdiBets Facebook page

Having steadily grown in popularity to a point where it is the biggest social media platform on earth, Facebook has transcended the way people interact with each other. It has also become a platform for business as it gives you a large platform to gain a bigger customer base. Making a Facebook page for OdiBets was therefore inevitable. The Odibets page boasts a huge fan base thus in case of any queries one can channel them to the page.

Odibets Instagram page

Instagram (commonly abbreviated to IG or Insta)[10] is a video sharing social networking service owned by Facebook that was started back in 2010. The app allows users to upload media that can be edited with filters and organized by hashtags and geographical tagging. We as Odibets have an instagram page where we interact with our loyal customers. One can always contact us through the page’s inbox if they have any queries.

There are also a number of sites where users can interact with Odibets such as mafans.com and others like this, and this.