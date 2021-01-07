Thursday, 07 January 2021 – Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, is among the best performing MPs in Central Kenya.

Even as Nyoro moves around the country bootlicking Deputy President William Ruto and fiercely fighting BBI, he is doing a commendable job in his constituency.

During the long school break that was occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, he was busy constructing new classrooms and repairing schools that were in deplorable conditions.

See these photos that he shared on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST