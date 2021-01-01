Business Partner Consultants Limited (BPC Africa) is one of the leading management consultancy firms in the East, Central and Southern Africa Region.

Our vision is to deliver best value that business and people can find in HR & Business Solutions.

Our client is one of the well-established multinational in the MOTOR INDUSTRY with well-known and established brands and footprint in the market.

The company wishes to engage with a confident and well experienced professional with proven performance record in the motor industry as the NATIONAL SALES MANAGER.

This position reports to the Managing Director and oversees a team of 8-10 Sales Consultants.

The core purpose for the National Sales Manager is to lead in the implementation and achievement of the National Sales Plan while overseeing the Business Development goals to contribute to and deliver overall sales performance targets among other key deliverables.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES (execution scope & focus)

1. Managing and overseeing implementation of the company strategy through the seamless execution of policies, processes and procedures as advised.

2. Participate in the preparation, implementation and continuous improvement of the departmental Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

3. Lead and manage the implementing of the Sales & business development targets and overall plans to achieve set objectives in line with cycle.

4. Responsible for the assigned team sales targets by cascading and leading in the implementation of the national sales team strategy and targets to achieve required performance and impact on sustainability and growth.

5. Ensuring sales teams assigned are well versed with the sales policies, processes and procedures to ensure correct understanding and use of systems provided in the performance of their duties

6. Responsible for inducting and carrying out continuous training and updating of the sales team skills and competencies including ensuring market & emerging trends awareness.

7. Ensuring accurate national sales documentation, invoicing and participate in debt collection to achieve sales targets which include closure of a sale.

8. Ensuring that all the sales processes and procedures are adhered to in full, error free and timely to avoid lapses and non-compliance at any point.

9. Checking and ensuring sales agreement progress and invoicing are done correctly to facilitate both cash payments and credit payments.

10. Ensure sales team financial & sales administrative daily, weekly and monthly reports are prepared and submitted in line with process and cycle

11. Execution planning to achieve departmental operational cost budget during the performance of work

12. Coordinating, analyzing and monitoring marketing and outreach activities in order to ensure Portfolio awareness, create leads, uptake and eventual sales growth in line with the company performance objectives

13. Participating in the dealer screening and recruitment including training and evaluation of teams (dealers)

14. Managing the teams work output by ensuring and monitoring the team’s sales processing and approvals in line with the sales policy.

15. Implementing the company laid down Finance policies so as to ensure compliance and risk management is within set target/agreed parameters.

16. Ensuring team are well trained and updated periodically, drive customer service delivery and lead customer experience initiatives.

17. Preparing periodic informative and factual departmental and general reports for management information, decision-making and insights for further action.

18. Leading and motivating the sales team assigned to drive engagement and performance and discipline.

19. Carrying out business projects assigned from time to time

Key Competencies; Proactive & Innovative Leadership, Sales Reporting & Integrity, Trustworthy and Self Driven.

“Business Ownership Attitude!”

JOB SPECIFICATIONS

Education: The holder must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing / Business Related studies from a recognized institution. Masters – (added advantage)

Must Have: Experience and qualifications in the motor industry, with adequate working knowledge using various Systems relevant to the job, having managed a sales team as a senior level

Experience: At least 5 years’ of relevant experience in sales and in the motor industry

A. APPLY NOW

Qualifying candidates (only) to share their CVs to talentsearch@bpc.co.ke on or before Tuesday, 12th January, 2021

Only qualifying & job-matching candidates will be contacted, however, all CVs will remain active in our data bank for continuous referencing (+254-712 316 888)