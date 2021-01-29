Friday, 29 January 2021 – Nation Media Group has been dealt a major blow after popular NTV Swahili presenter, Jane Ngoiri, called it quits.

According to well-placed sources, the famous presenter resigned early this week citing personal reasons.

“It’s true I have resigned from NTV. I left for personal reasons,” Ngoiri told a local publication.

Although the cool and reserved presenter refused to divulge details of her next move, it’s reported that she might be headed to one of the big media houses.

Ngoiri said that she will announce her next move through her social media pages.

Lately, Nation Media Group has been experiencing a cash crunch and poor ratings, leading to a mass exodus of employees.

Just recently, seasoned journalist, Emmanuel Juma, who was the Managing Editor in the broadcast division, also called it quits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST