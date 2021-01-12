Tuesday, 12 January 2021 – Classic FM presenter, Maina Kageni, left tongues wagging after he posted a photo of an adorable boy called Nathan on his Instagram page while wishing him a happy birthday.
The celebrated radio presenter poured his heart out to the young boy as he turned a year older saying, “Happy birthday, Young King… I love you… May the best of your today be the worst of your tomorrow.
Maina has finally confirmed that Nathan is his biological son.
Speaking in an interview with a local site, Kageni said that his son lives a very good life and is surrounded by love.
“Nathan lives a very good life, surrounded by love,” he said and refused to divulge more information concerning his son’s mother.
The husky-voiced radio presenter revealed in an interview on Churchill Journey Edition last year that he is still a bachelor and has no intention of marrying anytime soon.
Maina claimed that marriage is too much work.
See photos of his son Nathan.
