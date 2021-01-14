Thursday, January 14, 2021 – Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, has vowed to take care of Deputy President William Ruto’s problem once and for all.

Speaking at the event attended by ODM leader Raila Odinga in Nairobi yesterday, Kamanda dared Ruto to oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which is a by-product of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila, saying that would be the beginning of his end.

“We are familiar with his tactics and he knows that he does not have any more power and he will not have any position in government in 2022.”

“Let him oppose the BBI and we shall ensure that he loses,” Kamanda stated.

At the same time, Kamanda promised Ruto a gruesome battle in Nairobi in the upcoming gubernatorial by-election, saying Nairobi belongs to Uhuru and Raila and will not allow the DP to take it away from them.

“We have seen him threatening leaders that they will lose their seats if they do not join his camp.”

“We shall not allow it.”

“We shall not even let him play around with Nairobi County, especially in the upcoming by-election, because it belongs to Baba and Uhuru. Pride comes before a fall,” Kamanda warned.

Ruto has already endorsed former Starehe MP, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, for Nairobi governor. She will face off with Uhuru’s candidate Dennis Waweru.

Raila and his ODM party withdrew from the race in favour of the Jubilee candidate.

