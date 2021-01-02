Saturday, 02 January 2021 – The health of prominent Eldoret businessman and farmer, Mzee Jackson Kibor, seems to be at stake.

The vocal businessman and former politician has of late been missing in action as things get hot on the political scene.

Judging from the latest photos shared by Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, Mzee Kibor’s health seems to have deteriorated.

Kositany visited Mzee Kibor and shared the photos on his Twitter page.

Hawk-eyed Netizens spotted an oxygen cylinder that the 86-year-old tycoon is probably using to survive.

Check out the photos and reactions.

