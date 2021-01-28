Thursday, January 28, 2021 – Wycliffe Aloys Orinda, an accused person who became famous after confessing smoking bhang to understand former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s BBI, has protested after he found himself in the same cell with Lawrence Warunge, the university student who slaughtered his entire family.

Appearing before a Nairobi Court today, Orinda claimed that his life was in danger and sought to be freed from the Industrial Area Remand.

He added that he was not at peace sharing the same cell with Warunge, who had confessed to the gruesome murders of his family members in Kiambu County.

He noted that his belongings had also been stolen while at the remand.

“Your honor, they took off my shoes and trouser and I am being held with another suspect who killed five family members.”

“I am scared my life is in danger,” he stated.

Due to the claims, Orinda sought the court to release him on the basis that the remand was not a safe place.

However, Nairobi Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, ruled that Orinda was to undergo a mental examination at Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital, Nairobi County.

The suspect had been accused of creating a disturbance at his wife’s workplace in the city centre, Nairobi County.

Orinda recently had rocked the social media waves when he confessed in court to using bhang and other substances in order to be attracted to older women.

