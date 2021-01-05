Tuesday, 05 January 2021 – Joseph Ogidi Oyoo, popularly known as Gidi, is one of the most popular radio presenters in the country.

Gidi was a rapper before he ventured into the lucrative radio industry where he has been setting trends.

He hosts a morning radio show on Radio Jambo with Jacob Ghost Mulee dubbed Patanisho and according to reports, he earns a monthly salary of over Ksh 600,000.

During the festive season, Gidi traveled upcountry with his wife and kids and during the visit, fans had a chance to see his mansion.

Gidi’s village mansion in Homa Bay county is still under construction but it’s almost complete.

See photos.

