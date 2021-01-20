Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – Acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura has moved to stamp his authority at City Hall after he fired all close allies of former Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

Among those fired is Nairobi Liquor Board Chairman Kennedy Odhiambo alias Odhis.

Odhiambo, who until last week was the Liquor Board Chairman, was fired and his place taken by Stephen Kambi.

Odhis was a close aide to Sonko who also doubled up as liquor boss. He was also Sonko’s spy at the City Hall.

All sub-county liquor committee chairmen appointed by Sonko were also fired except Nathan Nzomo of Langata sub-county.

In an interview with a local media house, Kambi welcomed his appointment saying his first task will be to ensure high standards and control of alcohol consumption in the city.

Langata sub-county liquor committee chairman Nathan Nzomo, who was given another term to serve, said that he is optimistic that his re-appointment was based on the job he has done in Lang’ata.

Since his unceremonious impeachment, Sonko has gone on the offensive against President Uhuru Kenyatta whom he accused of orchestrating his ouster.

The Kenyan DAILY POST