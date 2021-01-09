Saturday, January 9, 2021 – Johnstone Muthama’s ex-wife, Agnes Kavindu, has declared interest in the Machakos Senate by-election, setting the ground to compete with her former husband who is leading campaign plans by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

According to sources close to her, Kavindu stated that she was considering her options and would announce which party she would be competing in the March 18 by-election with.

Both Jubilee and Wiper are at her disposal subject to meeting their requirements.

Local political pundits claim that President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga, and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka are considering fronting a singular ‘handshake’ candidate.

The late Senator Kabaka’s wife Jennifer Mueni has also been fronted as a possible candidate.

Kavindu is seen to enjoy the support of President Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga due to her membership in the Building Bridges Initiative Steering Committee.

In 2017, she vied for the Machakos Woman Rep on a Jubilee ticket but lost to Wiper’s Joyce Kamene.

Other candidates who are interested in the seat under the Wiper party ticket include Musyoka Kala, who came second in the 2017 General Elections after the late Senator Boniface Kabaka.

Muthama and his ex-wife are expected to face off in campaign rallies where their differences are likely to play out.

Earlier in the week, Muthama, together with Deputy President William Ruto, met with twelve aspirants interested in vying on a UDA ticket.

The former Senator said his party would undertake a scientific poll to determine who among the twelve was most popular, and grant them the ticket.

Ruto is expected to throw his weight behind the UDA candidate after participating in the aspirants’ meeting on Tuesday, January 5, 2020.

