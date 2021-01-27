Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – Agnes Kavindu, the ex-wife of former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has asked politicians to respect her ex-husband.

Speaking in Machakos town, Agnes, who is the Wiper Democratic Movement candidate in the upcoming senatorial by-election, said Muthama is still the father of her children and must be respected.

“If someone is married or divorced, do they just go to die? Should I die or what should I do? Muthama is the father of my children. Even if we broke out, let no one insult him and let him also respect me,” Agnes said.

Kavindu also thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for allowing her to vie for the seat using the Wiper party and assured him that she will win the seat with a landslide.

Muthama, who is United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party chairman, is supporting Urbanus Ngengele.

He has been complaining that Kalonzo Musyoka, who is the Wiper Party leader, selected his ex-wife to contest the seat to embarrass him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST