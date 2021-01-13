Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has exuded confidence that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will win the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

The Nairobi Governor seat fell vacant in December last year following the impeachment of Mike Sonko.

In an interview with Radio Citizen on Wednesday, Muthama, who is UDA chairman, said Bishop Margaret Wanjiru will win the by-election since all hustlers in Nairobi are behind her.

Muthama also said UDA is ready to accept defeat in case it loses the Nairobi seat.

“We are coming to Nairobi sure of a win but in the event that we lose we will also accept the defeat because that is a democracy, “Muthama stated.

He also once again rubbished claims that the party was formed by or for Deputy President William Ruto, saying that those making such allegations are not being serious.

The former Machakos senator wondered how Ruto can have something to do with UDA yet he is the Deputy Party leader of the ruling Jubilee Party.

“Those saying that UDA belongs to Ruto are not making any sense since he is still a top official of the Jubilee Party,” added Muthama, formerly a member of the Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM).

The Kenyan DAILY POST