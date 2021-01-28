Thursday, January 28, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has asked the Machakos county electorate not to elect his ex-wife, Agnes Kavindu, as the next senator of the county.

Speaking at the Machakos Bus Park while campaigning for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Urbanus Ngengele on Wednesday, Muthama said Kavindu is a greenhorn and should not be elected to represent Machakos people.

Muthama said Kavindu was the least that the Wiper Democratic Party could have picked to fly its flag in the by-election.

“We need a candidate who equals senators Murkomen, Aaron Cheruiyot among other fearless leaders in the Senate and not a clueless person,” Muthama said.

Kavindu later responded to Muthama’s attacks, saying she would choose to accord her ex-husband the respect he deserves.

She said Muthama was the father to their children and therefore deserved respect.

She asked that Muthama reciprocates. “Have you ever heard me insult him?” Kavindu posed.

“What should a woman do when she is thrown out of her matrimonial home? Should she go and die or should she move on with life? Elect me to this position come March 18 so that I can also continue with my life as I represent you at the Senate.

“I will fight for your resources and also work hand in hand with Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and Enoch Wambua to bring development to Ukambani,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST