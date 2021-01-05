Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – Fast fading political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed the plan of destroying Deputy President William Ruto’s popularity in the Mt Kenya region.

Mutahi, who is notorious for diverting every political discourse to a tribal route, said the Deputy President will not survive a minute without the Kikuyu community’s support.

Ngunyi said if Kikuyus are taken away from the second in command, he would become irrelevant because, in his opinion, he cannot survive without Kikuyus.

Ngunyi, who is currently on the payroll of “deep state”, said the best way to destroy Ruto is to take Kikuyus from him and he will be nobody.

“BEST way to DESTROY William Ruto is to take KIKUYUS away from him. It is that SIMPLE. Without KIKUYUS there is NO Ruto. Our FREN is walking on FEET of CLAY. A mild afternoon SHOWER in GEMA will MELT his feet of CLAY. End of DISCUSSION. Am I Right or Am I RIGHT?” Ngunyi stated.

Ruto currently has a cult following in Mt Kenya and the ‘deep state’ is worried that the “son of Sugoi” may succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST