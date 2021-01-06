Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – Controversial political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has for once admitted that Deputy President William Ruto can win the presidency in 2022 if he meets one condition he outlined.

In a comment he made on his Twitter page on Wednesday, Ngunyi noted that Ruto only needs a Kikuyu running mate to win the top seat.

Ngunyi, who is a Kieleweke sympathizer, said upon victory, Ruto will rule for his two terms till 2032.

“To become PRESIDENT, William Ruto MUST have a KIKUYU Running Mate. ZERO OPTION. He will NOT CHOOSE a HUSTLER with the HEAD of a COCONUT. ZERO+LIES. He is MISUSING hustlers to get to the FERRARI Presidency with two seats. One seat for Kalenjins, the other for Kikuyus until 2032,” Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

Ngunyi‘s comment came barely a day after he had ruled out Ruto as a top contender for the presidency in 2022.

Ngunyi had listed ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi as suitable candidates to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He claimed that the circulation of the presidency between Kikuyus and Kalenjins was unfair to other tribes hence the need to release it to other 41 tribes come 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST