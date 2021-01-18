Monday, January 18, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed why members of the Kikuyu community are rejecting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Since its inception last year, the Mt Kenya region electorate is yet to accept BBI despite President Uhuru Kenyatta convincing the masses that the document will address all problems facing Kenyans.

On Monday, Ngunyi took to Twitter and revealed the reason why Kikuyus are rejecting BBI in big numbers.

Mutahi said the Kikuyus are rejecting BBI because they want to maintain their ethnic dominance with the Kalenjin Community until 2042 and beyond.

He claims that the other 40 tribes will stop this majoritarianism through BBI and win. This is what he posted on Twitter,

“Dear Kikuyus, you REJECT BBI because you want to maintain your ETHNIC DOMINANCE with the Kalenjins until 2042 and beyond. But the other 40 TRIBES will STOP this MAJORITARIANISM through BBI and WIN. Then what will you DO?,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

