Friday, January 22, 2021 – It is now evident that Deputy President William Ruto is giving President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga sleepless nights from the way he’s positioning himself to succeed the “Son of Jomo” in 2022.

Uhuru and Raila are already wetting their pants over how the second in command has managed to convince the masses to follow the unstoppable “hustler movement”.

Uhuru has tried all possible ways of stopping Ruto but the DP has remained strong despite the intimidation of his allies by the state machinery.

However, on Thursday, renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi gave Uhuru and Raila a master plan of vanquishing Ruto and sending him to political oblivion ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

Mutahi said Uhuru and Raila Odinga should marshal their troops to impeach Ruto since he has defected from Jubilee Party and formed the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party and he has abdicated his job as the principal assistant of the president.

“GROUNDS for IMPEACHING Ruto. ONE. He has DEFECTED from Jubilee to UDA and is LYING to the Country that “…It is NOT what it seems”. TWO. He has ABDICATED his responsibility as DP. He no longer GOES to work. What JUSTIFICATION does he have to KEEP the JOB?” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

