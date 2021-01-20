Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has likened Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler movement to the outlawed Mungiki sect, which previously thrived in Mt Kenya in the early and late 2000s.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ngunyi, who is among cheap political analysts hired by the deep state to pour cold water on Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions, claimed the DP’s hustler nation is only popular among the Gikuyu, Embu, Meru Association (GEMA).

“One, the spirit of the hustler nation is the spirit of Mungiki. Two, hustler nation is only in GEMA, nowhere else in Kenya. Three, there is no hustler nation in Kalenjin. Only Kikuyus. This is identity theft, “Ngunyi wrote on his social media page.

Jubilee Party vice-chairman David Murathe had also claimed Ruto’s tours to Mt Kenya would radicalise youths and revive the sect.

Murathe also questioned why Ruto was not taking his empowerment programs to his Rift Valley backyard.

The outspoken former Gatanga Member of Parliament said the DP’s use of the rich versus poor narrative could revive Mungiki in Central Kenya because the group had a similar philosophy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST