Thursday, January 28, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has said Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is not a presidential candidate but a powerbroker who uses the Luhya nation to survive politically.

Speaking on Wednesday when campaigning for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in Matungu by-election, Alex Lanya, Khalwale said Mudavadi is an opportunist who uses the Luhya identity for his political gain.

The former Ikolomani MP went on to that how could a person like him claiming to be the Western kingpin be very dormant in fielding candidates for by-elections outside western and still claim he was strong.

He termed Mudavadi as a joker saying even in the Kabuchai by-election he had not fielded any candidate, a clear indication he was not even influential in the western region. “

“We won’t agree to be misled by you simply because you wanted to achieve your own agenda,” Khalwale said.

Khalwale further pointed out that Mumias Sugar Company collapsed when he was the deputy prime minister and he did nothing at all.

“It was now ridiculous of him to talk of how he was going to revive the country’s economy and had failed in helping Mumias Company which was a source of livelihood for many residents,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST