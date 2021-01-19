Tuesday, January 19, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has revealed the identity of thugs who have been stealing Sh 2 billion daily as claimed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

During a rare ‘state of the nation address to the Kikuyu nation’, the Head of State while defending the cost of the referendum, said everyday Kenyans lose Sh 2 billion to thieves and conmen.

Murkomen, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, was among millions of Kenyans who reacted after the President admitted that Sh 2 billion is stolen daily from the government.

The former Majority leader in the Senate claimed the handshake people are the ones responsible for the 2 billion shillings being stolen daily.

“After the handshake brothers edged out DP Ruto, the President now says, TWO (2) BILLION is stolen every day? You mean the appetite of the handshakers was this monumental? So what exactly is the President in charge of? Even the 2B daily HEIST? Awuoro!” Murkomen wrote on his Twitter page.

‘Handshake brothers’ is a term used to refer to ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga and his team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST