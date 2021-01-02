Saturday, 02 January 2021 – Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, faced resistance while he was heading to Nandi to meet Talai elders.

Rowdy youths blocked the road and chased him and his entourage away, forcing him to cut short his journey.

A video showing how Gideon Moi was humiliated has spread online like bushfire and elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans and leaders.

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, condemned the youths who blocked Moi’s entourage while Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, was all smiles.

While reacting to the embarrassing video, Kuria tweeted saying, “I have received reports that Senator Gideon Moi was blocked by Nandi residents from visiting Talai elders this morning. This is backward. This is primitive. This is wrong. This is the Kenya that we left behind in 2007-2008. Huko haturudi. Tolerance is a must.

Murkomen responded to Kuria’s tweet saying that Gideon Moi deserves to be humiliated since he also blocked some leaders from visiting his late father when he was alive.

“When Gideon Moi blocked visitors from seeing his father you didn’t mention 2007/2008, When Talai youth block him from seeing their fathers you suddenly pop up with 2007/2008 ata wewe Moses wachanga upus. If Karma is a bitch, then let him do his thing !” Murkomen tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST