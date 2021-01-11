Monday, January 11, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to retract comments he made during the burial of Musalia Mudavadi’s mother, Hannah Mudavadi.

President Kenyatta had insinuated that Kenyans are tired of being ruled by two communities since independence, and would likely vouch for a leader from a different community come 2022.

Speaking during a Church service at House of Hope Church, Kayole, yesterday, Murkomen stated that the remarks could have a negative impact on the country.

He asked Uhuru to retract the statement in his next State of the Nation Address.

“The President is a symbol of national unity and he will promote the unity of this nation.”

“I want President Uhuru Kenyatta to restate the true position as a nation where we will organize ourselves, not based on tribe, not based on religion, not based on sectarianism, but based as one united country, that is my only request to his excellency the president,” stated Murkomen.

Furthermore, the senator affirmed that the Head of State is being wrongfully advised by a section of his close allies, on pertinent issues regarding the country.

At the same function, Deputy President William Ruto echoed Murkomen’s sentiments urging Kenyans to focus on ideologies and not tribal-based politics.

“We cannot go back to tribal politics, we can only move forward if leaders stop seeking leadership positions based on their tribes, and instead focus on ideologies,“ he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST