Saturday, January 9, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart, Susan Kihika, have announced that they found a new political home in the name of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Addressing a press conference after launching the party on Friday, Murkomen, who was flanked by Kihika, stated that they were within the party’s policies since they were supporting an affiliate of the Jubilee Party.

“As a member of Jubilee and also a founding member of Jubilee party, I have come here as a coalition partner of Jubilee to say that there is no difference in joining UDA, we have left one room within Jubilee party and joined another which is clean and has been renovated,” said Murkomen.

Murkomen further stated that they opted to join the party after being blocked from the ruling party by an opposing faction, commonly referred to as Kieleweke.

“We have opted to join this party after being blocked from the ruling party,” he said.

Kihika on her part said Jubilee Party is now dead since all right-minded Kenyans have joined UDA.

The party has a wheelbarrow as its symbol and ‘Kazi ni Kazi’ (Work is Work) as its slogan and its primary colors are yellow and green.

