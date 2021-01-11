Monday, 11 January 2021 – Christian Kadima, the foreigner who murdered prominent city lawyer Elizabeth Koki, was a gym trainer.

Kadima found a safe haven in Kenya after he fled from South Africa where he is wanted for assaulting women.

The murder suspect secured a job with a high-end city gym after landing in Kenya.

Working in the gym gave him the best opportunity to hunt for rich and lonely women like Koki.

Kadima has been living in Koki’s house for a year and depended on her for survival.

It’s alleged that he murdered her after she threatened to dump him.

Although Easy Gym has removed his photo from its website, here’s a screenshot taken to prove he was a trainer there.

The Kenyan DAILY POST