Sunday, 17 January 2021 – Christian Kadima is a notorious Congolese play-boy, who is suspected to have murdered prominent lawyer Elizabeth Koki.

As the murder investigations continue, it has emerged that Kadima’s relationship with Elizabeth Koki was brewed in the gym where he worked as a fitness instructor.

The high-end gym that is located at South-Field Mall along Mombasa Road is frequented by single, lonely and rich career women like the late Koki.

Kadima, who fled from South Africa where he is still a wanted criminal after he almost killed his ex-girlfriend in 2017, used to drive women crazy in the gym.

According to well-placed sources, every woman wanted to be associated with him.

Women would even fight for his attention.

The 32-year-old suspect is said to be charming, well-built and fashionable, qualities that endeared him to many women.

Officers at the Mlolongo police station where he is being held described him as a man with a good sense of humour and added that he loves to crack jokes even when behind bars.

On the fateful night that he killed Elizabeth Koki, she had confronted him after seeing photos of another woman on his phone.

He strangled the deceased lawyer to death.

