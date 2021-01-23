Saturday, January 23, 2021 -Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has said Deputy President William Ruto will soon be expelled from the ruling party over disciplinary issues.

Murathe, who was speaking with one of the local dallies, said Jubilee Party National Management Committee(NMC) has already met over Ruto’s conduct and he will soon be shown the door.

The committee, according to Murathe, resolved to begin a probe into the deputy party leader, with a view of expelling him from the ruling party.

The second in command is accused of supporting United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidates in the forthcoming by-elections in Nakuru County.

“Those leaders pushing for the agenda of UDA, including the DP himself, will lose their seats. Just wait, things are cooking,” he said.

Murathe said when one finds a party that is supposed to be a coalition partner fielding candidates against their own candidates, there is no way they can claim to be part of them.

While citing the Political Parties Act, Murathe argued that maybe it is time to revisit the coalition agreement.

In October last year, the NMC recommended to the National Executive Council (NEC) that it take action against the DP for storming Jubilee Party headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST