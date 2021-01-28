Thursday, January 28, 2021 – Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has responded to the ongoing wrangles within the Jubilee party, which have been amplified by Deputy President William Ruto’s waywardness.

Speaking during an interview today, Murathe stated that he had asked President Kenyatta for permission to expel Ruto and his allies for associating themselves with the United Development Alliance, but the president told him to wait.

According to Murathe, Uhuru has been very tolerant to Ruto and his Tanga Tanga fanatics who keep on insulting him, but he will soon catch up with them.

He noted that Jubilee is still hell-bent on kicking Ruto and his followers out of its ranks but just waiting for Uhuru’s go ahead.

“The president is very merciful to them, he doesn’t want to expel them from the party.”

“ However, we are still going to go forward with the expulsion and leave the final decision to the discretion of the party leader,” Murathe stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST