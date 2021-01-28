Thursday, January 28, 2021 – Former Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has revealed whom he will support for presidency in 2022 between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

In an interview with Kameme FM on Wednesday, Murathe, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s drinking buddy, vowed to support Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid in 2022.

He said this is his personal decision and not as Jubilee Vice-Chairman.

On President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Sagana meeting on Saturday, Murathe said Uhuru convened the meeting because of the letter authored by Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, who said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is very unpopular in Mt Kenya region.

The former Gatanga MP defended Kang’ata’s letter saying it is the reality on the ground and the Head of State is aware of the fact and that is why he organised a meeting of all Mt Kenya leaders on Saturday.

However, Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have not been invited to the meeting because they are opposed to BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST