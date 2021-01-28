Thursday, 28 January 2021 – Last year, Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, was exposed as one of the cartels in Government who have made a lot of money using the President’s name.

Murathe reportedly mints millions of shillings by extorting money from Chinese investors who flock to the country looking for Government tenders.

He lies to investors that he is the President’s Special Advisor on Economic Affairs.

Murathe seems to be grooming his son to become the next big ‘tenderpreneur,.

Here are photos of the powerful member of the deep state meeting some top Chinese government officials and investors in the company of his son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST