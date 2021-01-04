Monday, January 4, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to preach the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) gospel in the Mt Kenya region because it is unpopular.

In a bold letter to the President, the outspoken lawmaker said Uhuru risks humiliating himself if he goes to the Mt Kenya region to drum up support for BBI.

Kang’ata, who is also the Majority Chief Whip in the Senate, cited opposition to the expanded Executive, the involvement of provincial administration and campaigns by former MPs as some of the issues working against the initiative.

He said the role of chiefs and county administrators – and other forms of hard tactics – in BBI mobilisation is a challenge in the region.

“Let us emphasize on the soft power and art of persuasion. In my humble view, the provincial administration in the BBI process should be invisible,” Kang’ata told the President.

The senator advised the President to take advantage of the recently enacted Tea Bill and the efforts to resuscitate coffee farming if he wants the Mt Kenya region to support BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST