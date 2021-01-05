Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has acknowledged writing a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, warning him that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

On Monday, there was confusion in the political sphere with some Kenyans saying Kang’ata’s letter to the President was fake.

In a Twitter post on Monday evening, Kang’ata, who is also the Majority Chief Whip in the Senate, said he wrote the letter on December 30th, 2020 but denied leaking it to the media.

“Kindly though the letter dated 30th December is authentic, I didn’t give it to the media. Someone else who had been copied did – I apologise for that. With the benefit of hindsight, I should have copied no one else. Trust substantive issues raised in the letter will be remedied,” Kang’ata tweeted.

In the letter, Kang’ata warned the Head of State that the initiative will fail terribly in Mt Kenya if he fails to act as soon as possible.

He also stated that his unscientific research over the festive season showed that only 2 in 10 people in Mt Kenya support BBI.

