Monday, January 11, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has maintained that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region and warned proponents of the document of a humiliating defeat if a referendum is held.

Addressing journalists at Parliament Buildings on Monday, Kang’ata said BBI is facing ‘systematic political problems’ in Mt Kenya that need to be addressed to save the Government from ’embarrassment’

Kang’ata, however, said he wrote the letter to President Kenyatta in good faith and reiterated his loyalty to the President despite Uhuru’s outburst about his letter.

He said he will continue to support the Jubilee Government but was ready to leave his current position of Chief Whip if the party opts to oust him based on his letter.

The outspoken Senator also maintained that he has the obligation to tell the government the truth and hit out at National Assembly Majority Leader, Amos Kimunya, for attacking him and not telling the President the truth.

“I told the President the truth and I am not ashamed of this, the likes of Kimunya are lying to the Head of State. BBI is unpopular in Mt Kenya region,” Kang’ata said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST