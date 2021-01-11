Monday, January 11, 2021 – Muranga Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has said he is ready to pay the ultimate price for telling President Uhuru Kenyatta the truth about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in the Mt Kenya region.

On December 30, 2020, Kang’ata wrote a letter to the Head of State telling him that BBI is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

On Saturday, President Uhuru responded to Kang’ata, stating that he will not be dictated by letters sent to him and that he’s fully in charge.

However, Senator Kang’ata has remained unbowed as far as his concerns in the leaked letter are concerned.

Speaking on Monday, Kang’ata stood with his earlier statement and said the man behind the BBI rebellion in Mt Kenya is Leader of Majority in the National Assembly, Amos Kimunya.

Kang’ata said Kimunya and some rent-seekers from Mt Kenya have been painting a false rosy picture of BBI in Mt Kenya to Uhuru instead of telling him the truth about the document.

